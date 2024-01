SHAFAQNA- According to media reports on Thursday, Bulgaria dismissed the idea of deploying warships to the Red Sea as part of the USA-led coalition targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

According to the state run BTA news agency, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev stated that Bulgaria has no plans to send ships or troops to Yemen.

He mentioned: “We cannot engage in such an operation without a parliamentary resolution.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com