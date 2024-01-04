Jerusalem Post: “Israel considering handing over administration of Gaza to tribes”

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post has revealed: “Senior officials in the Israeli Ministry of Defense are seeking to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to tribal leaders after the end of the war.”

According to Shafaqna, Sky News, citing this newspaper, reported: “The idea of Israeli Ministry of Defense officials involves replacing Hamas with tribal groups that have no connection to Hamas.”

According to the same newspaper, based on this idea, responsibilities for managing food, water, and other essential resources in Gaza will also be entrusted to groups not affiliated with Hamas.

The same newspaper continues to state: “This idea poses a fundamental challenge as Hamas has been governing Gaza for sixteen years.

In the Jerusalem Post report, it is mentioned that officials from the Israeli Ministry of Defense have not disclosed how they plan to implement such a scheme. The report further states: “The United States turned to a similar idea in Iraq and Afghanistan following the fall of ruling regimes.”

The same newspaper continued: “Furthermore, another challenge is that residents of northern Gaza, numbering one million four hundred thousand, have been evacuated southward. Estimates suggest that much of northern Gaza will be uninhabitable for years.”

Meanwhile, the United States insists that the Palestinian Authority rule in Gaza after the end of the war, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly opposes this.

According to The Jerusalem Post, another possibility may be a combination of local tribes, the Palestinian Authority and other countries, all governed under the umbrella of the United Nations.

Source: Shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com