ISIS claims responsibility for Kerman terror attack

SHAFAQNA- The ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the twin terror attacks in Iran’s southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday that left 84 people dead.

According to Shafaqna, the Takfiri group issued a statement on Thursday night, claiming responsibility for the explosions that also left 284 people injured, Reuters reported.

The attacks took place after two explosions ripped through a route leading to the burial site of Iran’s anti-terror icon, General Qassem Soleimani, as people had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his assassination by the United States.

General Soleimani played a key role in defeating the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

َِDaesh emphasized that Omar al-Mowahhed and Seifullah al-Mujahid were the two suicide bombers who used explosive belts in the two terrorist operations.

