UN Security Council condemned cowardly terrorist attack in Kerman

The following is the full text of the UNSC:

UN Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attack in Kerman, the Islamic Republic of Iran:

The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, the Islamic Republic of Iran on 3 January 2024. This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of more than 100 lives, including children and women, and has left 211 others injured, some in critical condition.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

