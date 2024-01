SHAFAQNA- The Chief Minister of the Malaysian state of Malacca, Ab Rauf Yusoh, announced on Thursday (04 Jan. 2024) that the state gladly embraces Chinese investors across different industries and offers them with enticing incentives to encourage investment.

The Minister affirmed this statement while participating in an educational support event organized by Edra Power Holdings, a subsidiary of China General Nuclear Power Corporation, in Malacca on that day.

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com