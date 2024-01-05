Northern Cyprus Denounces ‘Terrorist Acts’ in Iran

SHAFAQNA- On Thursday (04 Jan. 2024), the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expressed its condemnation of the “terror attacks” in Iran, which resulted in the death of over 80 individuals on Wednesday.

In an expression of grief about the attacks, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expressed: “We condemn this terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the relatives of those who have lost their lives as well as to the Government and people of Iran and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com