SHAFAQNA- British Foreign Secretary David Cameron expressed the UK’s strong support for the independence of Kosovo.

Cameron mentioned that in his discussion with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, they addressed matters pertaining to Kosovo s security, economy, and the ongoing battle against corruption. He travelled to the capital of Kosovo on Wednesday (03 Jan. 2024) for a two day official visit.

