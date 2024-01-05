OpenAI’s CEO: Muslims in tech industry fear retaliation for speaking out

SHAFAQNA- OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman expressed his observation on Thursday (04 Jan. 2024) that individuals from Muslim and Arab communities working in the technology sector seemed hesitant to discuss their recent encounters. This statement seemingly alludes to the influence of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Muslim and Arab (especially Palestinian) colleagues in the tech community I’ve spoken with feeling uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects,” Altman expressed on social media platform X, also referred to popularly as Twitter.

Source: Reuters

