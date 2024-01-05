At least 32 killed in Khan Younis-Rafah by Israeli bombs

SHAFAQNA- At least 32 people have been killed in Khan Younis and five in Rafah as Israeli attacks continue across Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Minister said operations in the southern Gaza Strip, which included bombing of refugee camps and previously declared civilian “safe zones,” would continue.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 125 people were killed and 318 injured in 24 hours. At least 22,438 people have been killed and 57,614 injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7th. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack on Israel is 1,139.

Source: Al Jazeera

