Iranian President: Victory of the righteous and elimination of the wicked is a Divine Promise

SHAFAQNA- Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi told a large crowd in the city of Kerman that “the end of Al-Aqsa Flood will be the end of the Zionist regime”.

Tehran uses this term to describe Israel, and “Al-Aqsa flood” is the name of the Hamas’s operation launched on October 7.

“The victory of the righteous and the elimination of the wicked is a divine promise,” Raisi said after two deadly bombings on Wednesday (03 Jan. 2024) on the anniversary of the USA’s assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com