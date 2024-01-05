Raisi: Iranian Armed Forces to determine time and place of revenge for terrorist attacks in Kerman

SHAFAQNA- Speaking to the mourners attending the funeral of the individuals who martyred in a terrorist assault in the southern city of Kerman on January 3, President Raisi emphasized on Friday that Iran’s strength have been witnessed by the enemy on numerous occasions. He asserted that in response to the recent sorrowful incident in Kerman, the Islamic Republic of Iran will once again demonstrate its power.

In relation to Iran’s response to the dreadful terrorist attack in Kerman, Raisi provided reassurance by stating that “the timing and place” of the retaliation will be determined by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Source: IRNA

