Hamas demanded immediate international intervention to stop Israel from displacing Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- Hamas released a statement on Friday urging the global community to oppose the occupying Zionist regime’s action of displacing numerous Palestinians from both Jerusalem and the territories seized in 1948.



It stated that Hamas demands actions to stop the occupying Zionists from carrying out the act of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

Most Palestinians who were forced to leave their homeland following the Nakba Day, which occurred when the Zionist regime unlawfully declared its existence on May 15, 1948, have found refuge in Arab states neighboring their original territory.

Source: IRNA

