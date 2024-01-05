English
“Israel” dropps equivalent of 3 Hiroshima bombs on Gaza In 3 months

SHAFAQNA- “Israel” has unleashed an astonishing 65,000 tons of explosives and rockets on Gaza in just three months. This immense onslaught exceeds the impact of three atomic bombs dropped by the U.S. on the city of Hiroshima, according to a report by the Gaza government’s media office.

In detail, the report states: “occupation aircraft dropped over 45,000 missiles and giant bombs, some of them weighing two thousand pounds of explosives, during the comprehensive genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, deliberately targeting entire residential areas.”

Source: Al Mayadeen

