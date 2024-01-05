Ex-head of Harvard warns USA institutions against attacks on legitimacy, credibility

SHAFAQNA- Claudine Gay, the former President of Harvard University, disclosed that she has faced persistent and malicious efforts to defame her character, specifically with regards to her racial background, subsequent to her stepping down from her position.

According to a report cited by Reuters, Claudine Gay announced her decision to resign on Tuesday after facing criticism from Israel over a joint congressional testimony she gave, along with her counterpart from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a former counterpart from the University of Pennsylvania, regarding the prevalence of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

In an editorial for The New York Times, Gay wrote: “Trusted institutions of all types – from public health agencies to news organizations – will continue to fall victim to coordinated attempts to undermine their legitimacy and ruin their leaders’ credibility,” She urged that she was forced to give up her career due to allegations of anti-Semitism.

