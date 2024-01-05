English
International Shia News Agency
USA prepares for widening Gaza conflict

SHAFAQNA- Politico reports that the White House is concerned about the potential for the Gaza conflict to spill over into other regions of the Middle East. In response, they are currently developing strategies for possible USA intervention in such a scenario.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is currently engaged in internal deliberations regarding possible situations that could involve Washington in a significant conflict in the region, the outlet reported on Thursday.

According to sources, including a senior Biden administration official, there is a growing possibility of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

