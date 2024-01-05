English
Whopping 12,500 Israeli soldiers to be declared disabled

SHAFAQNA- According to a report by Israeli Ynet news website, a minimum of 12,500 Israeli soldiers from the occupation forces will join the ranks of disabled troops. This update was published on Friday.

In what authorities from the Security Ministry s Rehabilitation Division have termed a gloomy prediction,” the number of injured soldiers in the Israeli occupation is expected to rise by over 20 , with the figure staying at

Despite the disclosed figure of 2,300 injured troops since October 7, the report reveals the alarming impact of military casualties that has been concealed thus far. Furthermore, it has been verified by Ynet that the count of individuals with moderate and minor injuries is hardly acknowledged in official statements.

Source: Al Maadeen

