Free delivery of Russian grain to an African state

SHAFAQNA- The cargo ship delivering 25,000 tons of free grain to Eritrea was received at the port of Massawa on Thursday by the Russian ambassador to the country, Igor Mozgo.

Mozgo told RT that the deliveries are certainly important not only for Eritrea, which is located in the Horn of Africa, but for all countries on the continent.

This action shows that Russia, unlike the West, does not just talk, but keeps its promises, the ambassador said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to provide free grain to Eritrea is crucial to ensuring the country’s food security.

