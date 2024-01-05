English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaOther News

Free delivery of Russian grain to an African state

0

SHAFAQNA- The cargo ship delivering 25,000 tons of free grain to Eritrea was received at the port of Massawa on Thursday by the Russian ambassador to the country, Igor Mozgo.

Mozgo told RT that the deliveries are certainly important not only for Eritrea, which is located in the Horn of Africa, but for all countries on the continent.

This action shows that Russia, unlike the West, does not just talk, but keeps its promises, the ambassador said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to provide free grain to Eritrea is crucial to ensuring the country’s food security.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

FEWS NET: Strong El-Niño event will increase food aid needs by 2024

asadian

UN: Horn of Africa countries call for action to combat climate change and reshape the global system

asadian

SABA: Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prisons

asadian

WFP: Famine emergency in Horn of Africa

asadian

UN: Rise in migrants from Horn of Africa to Persian Gulf countries worrying

asadian

First Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.