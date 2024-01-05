English
Liberation of southern Lebanon in exchange for aid to Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s killing of Hamas deputy politburo leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, Lebanon, is a blatant and risky transgression that will not be left without a response, stated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, in a televised address on Friday.

Speaking at the memorial service for Mohammad Hassan Yaghi, a former Lebanese MP and the Executive Assistant to the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah cannot stay quiet about such a significant breach as it would jeopardize the entire nation of Lebanon.

