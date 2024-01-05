UN report: Global economic growth expected to fall to 2.4% by 2024

SHAFAQNA- According to a UN report released on Thursday, the global economic growth is expected to drop from an estimated 2.7 in 2023 to 2.4 in 2024.

The report on the World Economic Situation and Prospects highlights that there is an expectation of a moderate improvement in growth, reaching 2.7 in 2025. However, this growth is projected to remain below the pre pandemic trend growth rate of 3.0%.

Global inflation is expected to decrease even more, going from approximately 5.7 in 2023 to 3.9 in 2024, as mentioned in the report.

