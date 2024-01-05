English
FAO: Global food prices at lowest level in 3 years

SHAFAQNA- According to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global food prices experienced a notable decrease in December 2023, reaching a nearly three year low. This decline was primarily driven by significant drops in the prices of sugar, vegetable oils, and meat.

The food price index of the FAO experienced a decline of 1.5 in December 2023, reaching a value of 118.5 points. This represents the index’s lowest level since February 2021.

According to FAO, the index for the year 2023 stood at 124 points, which is 19.7 points or 13.7 below the average value observed in 2022.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

