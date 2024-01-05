English
International Shia News Agency
Yemen: Unprecedented millions march in Sana’a

SHAFAQNA- On Friday afternoon, the city of Sana’a, the capital of Yemen witnessed an extraordinary procession of numerous individuals rallying under the powerful slogan “The blood of the free people…on the path to victory”, responding to the call of their revolutionary leader, Abdul Malik Badr al Din al-Houthi.

Al-Sabeen Square witnessed an extraordinary gathering, as a massive number of people filled the square, waving both Yemeni and Palestinian flags. Chanting powerful slogans, they expressed their unwavering support for the Yemeni people and their revolutionary leader, granting full authority to make bold decisions and strategic choices in order to safeguard Yemen’s independence, provide assistance to their Palestinian brethren, and free Al-Aqsa Al-Sharif.

Source: SABA

www.shafaqna.com

