SHAFAQNA- According to Aleksey Arestovich, Kiev needs to cease the act of belittling itself and abandon the false belief that it will imminently become a member of the EU and NATO.

Former adviser to President Vladimir Zelensky, speaking alongside journalist Yulia Latynina during a shared broadcast on Friday, addressed the EU Council’s decision to commence negotiations regarding Ukraine’s entry into the bloc in mid-December.

He said: “No matter how much we want to join NATO and the EU – we are not welcome there.”

Source: RT

