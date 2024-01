SHAFAQNA- On a worldwide level, an astounding 706,000 people are presently enduring famine, with Gaza alone contributing to 577,000 of that alarming sum.

The utilization of starvation as a weapon of war by “Israel” has led to a distressing circumstance where the significant majority of individuals worldwide enduring famine reside in Gaza, according to a recent report from the UN-supported Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) , as emphasized by Truthout.

Source: almayadeen

