Why is it so complicated to conduct transparent elections in Pakistan?

An interesting observation is recorded in the report released by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFN) on the 2008 national elections.

Of the 246 constituencies visited and compiled by the institute, 61 constituencies were where the percentage of votes cast was more than 100 percent. Rather, there were some constituencies where up to 112 percent votes were cast.

The total voter turnout in these elections was only 44%, so obviously if the total number of voters in a constituency is 100, how come there are 112 votes?

The obvious reason for this seems to be fraud or mismanagement. But this is only one type of rigging, and there are many other types of rigging that allegedly manipulate election results.

The term ‘Jharlo’ came into existence due to the alleged rigging of the 1977 elections.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed, a senior journalist and analyst who observed the elections in Pakistan as a political activist and journalist since the 70s, said that the candidates who claimed to implement the Islamic system won as many seats in the rigged elections. , have not won so many seats in any election since then.’

Chaudhry Rashid, National Coordinator of Free and Fair Election Network (FAFN), a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening democracy through observation and monitoring of electoral, parliamentary and governance processes in Pakistan, said that there are electoral laws in Pakistan. Which have been extensively amended after the 2018 elections, to protect the interests of candidates against electoral malpractices.

corruption

Fraudulent methods of casting votes or any other wrongful or illegal act, intended to favor one candidate to ensure his victory and consequent defeat of the opposing party, are defined as ‘rigging’. And ‘rigged’ elections are called ‘unfair’ and ‘non-transparent’.

According to Chaudhry Rasheed of Fafan: ‘An attempt to change the decision of voters by using force or other means is called rigging in political parlance.’

A common perception in Pakistan is that illegal activities or irregularities are not limited to a single constituency or a single election. It is generally accepted that every election held in Pakistan since 1970 has never met the standards of ‘free’, ‘transparent’ and ‘fair’ enshrined in the country’s laws, and every time the people’s right to vote has been violated. The process has been prone to ‘rigging’.

Pervez Shaukat, a journalist who has covered many elections in Islamabad and Rawalpindi for more than three decades, believes that rigging “happens in every election.” Every election in Pakistan is rigged.

Anwar Bari, National Coordinator of Patan Development Organization, which tries to remove the flaws of governance and democracy in the society through research, also agrees with this impression and says: ‘It would not be wrong to say that in Pakistan every year except 1970. The elections were rigged.’

Shafqat Munir, a senior journalist working in Islamabad, says that rigging is not happening everywhere on polling day in elections, but specific constituencies are chosen for it.

In his opinion, the entire results can be changed by rigging 35 to 40 constituencies of the National Assembly in Pakistan.

These selected constituencies include some constituencies of Balochistan, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Without denying the reality of ‘rigging’, experts call it a political term and refer to violations of election laws as ‘irregularities’, ‘illegal methods’ or ‘corrupt practices’.

Senior journalist and analyst Mazhar Abbas prefers to use the term ‘managing elections’ for election irregularities or illegal activities rather than ‘rigging’.

Rashid Chaudhry of Fafan says: “Rigging is a political term, which we do not use. Instead, we understand the terms like violation of law, irregularities, wrong practices etc. better.’

After the 1990 elections in Pakistan, the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA), a coalition of defeated political parties, accused the rigging of several seats in the National Assembly in a Qurtas Abeez (white paper), while observing those elections. A report by the US-based National Democratic Institute for International Affairs said that preliminary observations did not provide clear grounds to invalidate the overall results and that the results of most constituencies reflected the will of voters.

However, the report said that the post-election investigation revealed serious irregularities in about 15 percent of the National Assembly constituencies but that these did not necessarily affect the overall results.

What is the Election Commission doing to prevent rigging?

Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad said that the Election Commission has no authority or role in the field to conduct elections. He further said that ‘field elections are conducted by personnel drawn from the district administration, judiciary or other government departments.’

In this regard, he referred to the Daska incident report and said that ‘the presiding officers admitted that they were under pressure or they did illegal things for money.’

Kanwar Dilshad added that after the allegations of rigging in the 2013 elections, a judicial commission was formed, which ruled that there was no rigging in these elections.

He said that the political parties have made it their practice not to recognize the results of the elections, “whenever the results come against a particular political party, it makes accusations of rigging.”

According to Kanwar Dilshad, Pakistan in general does not have the mindset to accept the results of the elections, although “apart from minor incidents, there has never been any systematic or large-scale rigging during the elections in Pakistan.”

Census is an essential process before every election in Pakistan and thus it is considered as the first and most important part of the electoral process.

Based on the population data obtained as a result of the census, the number of seats in the national or provincial assemblies is determined in the provinces, districts, cities and villages or regions.

By reducing or increasing the population of an area, the number of assembly seats for that area can be varied and certain groups, political parties or individuals can be benefited or disadvantaged.

Therefore, the census can be a crucial stage for those planning to rig an election.

Mazhar Abbas said that pre-polling day rigging in Pakistan actually starts from the stage of census.

He said: ‘Many purposes can be achieved by tampering with the census and by manipulating the results in a certain way.’

As in the past, Pakistan’s seventh census conducted last year ahead of the 2024 general elections was also mired in controversy and more than 1,000 objections were filed against its results.

It is quite possible that in the formation of constituencies in a district, the voters of a particular party may be divided into constituencies in such a way that that particular party can win the least number of seats.

Senior journalist Pervez Shaukat, recalling the coverage of the elections during his journalistic career, said: ‘Many times it was seen that a candidate brings cars full of voters to the polling station and it is found that the vote of one of them is also registered there. do not have.’

According to him, the voters opposed to the candidate who has to win are registered in another constituency.

Internationally, this practice is called gerrymandering, which refers to the manipulation of constituencies in such a way that a political opponent is placed in a position of electoral disadvantage and advantage regardless of voter support.

Birth of new parties

Mazhar Abbas said that manipulation of political parties starts even before the election process begins in Pakistan, with the aim of benefiting or harming certain parties.

He said that as a result of this manipulation involved in pre-polling day rigging, new parties are formed, while loyalties of politicians are also changed.

In this regard, he gave examples of the formation of parties like Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Balochistan and South Punjab Front in Punjab before the 2018 elections.

The purpose of forming these parties was to harm the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the general elections and to benefit their opponents.

Other methods of pre-polling day rigging

After the elections are scheduled and even before the polling day, rigging is done in many ways, with the aim of swaying the candidates of a particular party to submit their nomination papers or accept them.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged arrests of its potential candidates for the February 8 elections, confiscation of nomination papers, arrests of proposers and supporters, switching of constituencies, and filing of cases.

On the current situation, Mazhar Abbas said that the way nomination papers of important people of a party have been rejected has never happened in Pakistan before. The entire team of the same party has been blown up.

However, he said that the decisions of the tribunals regarding the allegations of PTI should be awaited.

However, Iftikhar Ahmad, a senior journalist from Lahore, said that how many candidates were stripped of their nomination papers for a total of 800 seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

“And if it has happened, then why have no criminal cases been filed there?”

According to Mazhar Abbas, arrests of candidates or registration of cases are old tactics which were seen in Pakistan even before the last elections.

A form of pre-polling day rigging may also involve the approval or initiation of development works in certain constituencies, influencing voters there and thereby benefiting a party or candidate.

During the past general elections in Pakistan, many such examples have been seen, in which the voters demand development works from the candidates during the actual election process.

After the 2013 elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accused the returning officers of tampering with the election results after the polls were over.

Incidents of missing polling boxes in Daska can also have no other purpose but to change the results after the counting.

Senior journalist Shafqat Munir said that the timely failure of RTS in the 2018 elections was actually a rigging to change the results after the counting.

Rashid Chaudhry of Fafan said that an election staff or an administration official can be legally removed from their duties if they provide any kind of assistance to a particular candidate.

