SHAFAQNA- The High Commissioner for Human Rights of the United Nations states that the international law clearly forbids the forcible transfer or deportation of individuals under protection from occupied regions.

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed grave worry regarding Israeli requests to compel Palestinians to leave the blockaded Gaza Strip. He strongly emphasized that the calls for compulsory relocation go against international law.

