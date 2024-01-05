Ohio State University punished students for pro Palestinian rally

SHAFAQNA- A group of students from Central Ohio Revolutionary Socialists (CORS), an organization with leftist ideologies, faced suspension from Ohio State University after organizing a pro Palestinian demonstration called “Intifada, Revolution, and the Path for a Free Palestine” on campus.

The objective of the organization was to provide students with information about the crimes perpetuated by Israel in the Gaza Strip in the previous three months, a severe human tragedy that reputable international organizations strongly criticized.

Source: almayadeen

