Lebanese MP: “Israel incapable of engaging in broad war with Lebanon”

SHAFAQNA- Mohammad Khawaja, a member of the Development and Freedom faction in the Lebanese Parliament, said: “Israel is incapable of engaging in a broad war with Lebanon, and if it were capable, it would not hesitate for a moment to do so.”

According to Shafaqna, Khawaja stated in an interview with Al-Alam Al-Arabi: “Israel seeks the involvement of the American side in a broad war against Lebanon. It doesn’t just want their support; it can never expand its war against Lebanon without America’s participation.”

Emphasizing that the United States has not shown eagerness to participate in such a war so far due to calculations and other interests related to Europe and Ukraine, Khawaja continued: “Since the first day of the war against Gaza, Israel has been threatening a comprehensive war against Lebanon. However, if it were capable of taking action, it would certainly carry out its threats.”

The Lebanese representative stated: “Israel does not have the courage to enter such a war alone and is incapable of opening two fronts. This regime is confused in Gaza and claims that the war in Gaza needs months to be resolved.”

Source: Shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

