Nabih Berri: “Israel not achieved its goal and will never achieve it”

SHAFAQNA- Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament stated: “Israel has not achieved its goal and will never achieve it. In contrast, the Palestinian resistance has only lost ten percent of its potential in this war.”

According to Shafaqna, quoting Al-Nashra, Nabih Berri stated: “The Palestinian resistance has only lost 10 percent of its capability and has the power to stand firm. However, Israel’s losses are significant and multifaceted, encompassing political, economic, military, and strategic aspects.”

Berri, noting that despite efforts to side-line the Palestinian issue, Arab public opinion has awakened and is uniting around this cause, added: “Furthermore, Israel’s economy is declining, and despite the aid it receives, it cannot sustain this situation for several months. Internal divisions must also be considered in this matter.”

Source: Shafaqna

