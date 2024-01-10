Lebanese analyst: “War in Gaza resembles more a minefield”

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese political researcher and analyst Dr. Talal Atrissi stated: “The first point in Hassan Nasrallah’s recent speech is that a response to the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri is underway.”

Atrissi, in conversation with Shafaqna, expressed: “These statements were completely clear and consistent with his previous remarks, stating that Hezbollah will respond to the assassination of any Lebanese, Palestinian, or other figure within Lebanon’s borders.”

He added, “The second point in Nasrallah’s statements was that if this response to Israel’s aggression against Lebanon escalates, it will be an open-ended battle, meaning such a battle currently has no limits.”

The Lebanese analyst stated: “Israel is attempting to draw Lebanon and other parties into a broader conflict, but it is not Israel that determines how the war will escalate. That’s the crucial issue. Even if Netanyahu aims to save himself by expanding the conflict and involve international parties like the United States, he is not the one making such a decision. However, if Netanyahu decides to initiate a war against Lebanon, such a conflict will be open-ended and without limits.”

The orator emphasized: “Currently, the conflicts and wars adhere to specific regulations that all parties observe. All sides insist on handling it with precision and great complexity because this matter is more akin to maneuvering in a minefield.”

The Lebanese political analyst added: “None of the parties are eager to approach such a minefield until a mine explodes. Nevertheless, all parties respond to attacks and incursions.”

He Continued: “According to the analysis of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the results of the Al-Aqsa Storm battle are in no way favorable to Israel. Because after three months, there has been no significant achievement.”

Source: Shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com