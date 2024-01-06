USA: Friday Prayer & Sermon at IHW on 5 January 2024

SHAFAQNA- Friday prayer performed on 5 January 2024 at the Islamic House of Wisdom under the leadership of Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi.

Look at this post on Facebook https://fb.watch/poa9o–p5K/? mibextid=qC1gEa

The Friday sermon this week , ” We will persist in our prayers for the swift recovery of those who have suffered injuries in recent terrorist attacks. Additionally, we extend heartfelt wishes for the martyrs of wars and terrorism, Ihoping for their elevation to the highest stages in God’s heavenly Kingdom and Paradise.”

Friday prayers at IHW

Friday sermon

www.shafaqna.com