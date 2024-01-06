Hezbollah targets Israeli HQ as initial retaliation to killing of Al-Arouri

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Islamic Resistance has carried out a tactical maneuver as a direct retaliation to the killing of martyr Saleh Al-Arouri and his fellow martyrs.

Hezbollah in Lebanon launched an attack on an Air Traffic Control Base in northern occupied Palestine, belonging to the Israeli occupation forces. They used 62 rockets to retaliate against the assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, a Palestinian Resistance Leader, and his brothers in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

Source: Al Mayadeen

