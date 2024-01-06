English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Hezbollah targets Israeli HQ as initial retaliation to killing of Al-Arouri

0

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese Islamic Resistance has carried out a tactical maneuver as a direct retaliation to the killing of martyr Saleh Al-Arouri and his fellow martyrs.

Hezbollah in Lebanon launched an attack on an Air Traffic Control Base in northern occupied Palestine, belonging to the Israeli occupation forces. They used 62 rockets to retaliate against the assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, a Palestinian Resistance Leader, and his brothers in the Southern Suburb of Beirut.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Lebanon: Israel Assassinated Hamas Deputy Political Chief in Beirut [Video]

asadian

Netanyahu rejected reports that USA asked him not to attack Hezbollah

parniani

Israel attacked southern Lebanon and Syria again

anvari

Expert: Possibility of initiating “assassination of Hamas and resistance officials”

faati

Progress in formation of Lebanese government after meeting of dual Shia coalition and Gebran Bassil

asadian

Former Lebanese FM: International court‘s decree fails fueling sectarian tensions in Lebanon

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.