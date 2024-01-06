English
Lebanon submits complaint to UN against Israeli aggression

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Representative at the United Nations, Katia Badr, has confirmed that the country has lodged a complaint with UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN’s Security Council. The complaint was in response to an attack in Beirut on last Tuesday, which Lebanon attributes to Israel.

Lebanon conveyed a letter with the same content to both the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General concerning Israel’s assault on a residential zone in Beirut’s southern suburb. This aggression resulted in the loss of two Lebanese individuals and five Palestinians, as stated by Badr in his communication with Sputnik.

Source: Al Mayadeen

