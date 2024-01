SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rwanda released a report commenting on perceived talks with Israel concerning the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza into its lands.

The text firmly dismissed any discussions spread by the Israeli media as misinformation. In a post on X, the Rwandan government firmly rejected engaging in any discussions, contradicting the assertions put forth by Zman Yisrael, an Israeli media outlet.

Source: Al Mayadeen

