Reuters: USA’s intelligence confirmed Afghanistan based Daesh carried out two terrorist attacks in Iranian city of Kerman

SHAFAQNA- According to two undisclosed sources familiar with the intelligence, the United States obtained communications intercepts that provided confirmation that the Afghanistan based branch of Islamic State (Daesh) was responsible for carrying out two bombings in Iran. These attacks resulted in the deaths of approximately 100 individuals.

“The intelligence is clear-cut and indisputable,” one source declared. That specific source mentioned, along with another individual who also wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter, stated that the intelligence consisted of communications intercepts. However, no additional specifics were provided by either source. The assortment of the intercepts has never been documented before.

Source: Reuters

