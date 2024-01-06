English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Iraq ready to end international coalition forces mission

0

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Leader declared on Friday (05 Jan. 2024) the establishment of a two-sided committee to co-ordinate the conclusion of international coalition forces within the nation. Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized Baghdad’s unwavering dedication and principled position in working towards accomplishing this objective.

This was mentioned in speech given by Al-Sudani at a commemorative event hosted by the Popular Mobilization Forces on the fourth anniversary of martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, ex-Commander of the Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, along with their comrades.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Iraq: Senior PMF official killed in USA’s airstrike

rahman samadreza

Iraq reiterate principled stance against brutal aggression on Palestinians

parniani

Al-Araby: Dire situation of education in Iraq

faati

Iraqi FM says his country is now more stable

parniani

Iraq: Consolidating borders lead to reduction of infiltration-smuggling

parniani

Iraq: PM ordered formation of Iraq-Turkey committee to support dinar

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.