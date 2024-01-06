Iraq ready to end international coalition forces mission

SHAFAQNA- Iraq’s Leader declared on Friday (05 Jan. 2024) the establishment of a two-sided committee to co-ordinate the conclusion of international coalition forces within the nation. Additionally, the Prime Minister emphasized Baghdad’s unwavering dedication and principled position in working towards accomplishing this objective.

This was mentioned in speech given by Al-Sudani at a commemorative event hosted by the Popular Mobilization Forces on the fourth anniversary of martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, ex-Commander of the Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, along with their comrades.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com