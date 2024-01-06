English
18 people killed in Israeli airstrikes of Khan Younis

SHAFAQNA- At least 18 Palestinians lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes that deliberately struck a residence in Khan Younis during the night.

In the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces are conducting raids and encountering strong resistance from Palestinians, with reports mentioning the intensity of the situation.

Since October 7, a minimum of 22,600 individuals have killed and 57,910 have sustained injuries as a result of Israeli assaults on Gaza. The updated number of casualties resulting from the October 7 assault on Israel remains at 1,139.

Source: Al Jazeera

