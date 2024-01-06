English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Shafaqna’s report about mass detention of Shia young girls in Kabul

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN – The mass detention of young girls from the Shia-populated area of western Kabul by Taliban forces has been met with widespread concerns and reactions.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, in recent days, the Taliban have extensively detained young girls from western Kabul and transferred them to undisclosed locations.

Local sources have confirmed to Shafaqna reporter that the process of mass and group detention of girls in western Kabul began last Monday and is ongoing.

According to sources, the Taliban’s morality police have detained these girls on charges of ‘improper veiling’ and transferred them to an undisclosed location.

According to local sources, Taliban forces are actively pursuing young girls, arresting them when they enter shops, alleys, and even mosques, taking them into custody.

Some sources have also confirmed that the Taliban are transferring these girls to their security compounds. If their families do not provide ‘guarantees’ within three days, the girls will face legal proceedings and be transferred to the ‘Pul Charkhi Prison’.

