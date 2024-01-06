“Head of University of Tehran: First branch of University of Tehran in Iraq will establish in city of Najaf Ashraf”

SHAFAQNA- A cooperation agreement between the University of Tehran and an international holding company in Iraq has been signed to establish and expand branches of the University of Tehran in the country.

According to Shafaqna’s report from the University of Tehran, Seyyed Mohammad Moghimi, the head of the University of Tehran, stated on the sidelines of the signing of this cooperation agreement in Najaf: In this agreement, the academic and administrative systems supporting this branch have been separated so that the Iraqi international holding will handle the provision of physical space, support services, equipment, and administrative activities of the branch. Tehran University will provide the academic systems for this branch.

The head of the University of Tehran, noting the significant role of the cultural diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, stated: In this way, we will inaugurate the first branch of the University of Tehran in the city of Najaf, and gradually, branches of the university will be established in various cities of Iraq. This initiative aims not only to flourish scientific relations between the two countries but also to witness the enhancement of social, cultural, and economic ties between Iran and Iraq through this scientific diplomacy.

The physical spaces related to administrative, educational, laboratory, research, and technological activities, as well as residential spaces for the branch of the University of Tehran in Najaf, have been constructed on a land area of seven hectares and thirty thousand square meters by the Iraqi international holding company.

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com