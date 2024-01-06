English
International Shia News Agency
French FM: Gaza belongs to Palestinians, Israel has no right to decide its destiny

SHAFAQNA- French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna affirmed that Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and that Israel does not possess the authority to decide its destiny.

Colonna expressed her thoughts on the outrageous racist remarks made by two ministers in the Israeli government. The ministers suggested moving the residents of the Gaza Strip to a different nation and establishing new settlements there.

She stated: “Such calls are irresponsible and keep us away from a solution. We need to return to the principle of international law and respect it.”

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

