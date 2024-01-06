Syrian Airlines: Aircraft landing in Baghdad to ensure safety

SHAFAQNA- On Saturday, Syrian Airlines reported that one of its aircrafts experienced a technical issue while flying from Doha to Damascus, leading to a necessary landing at Baghdad International Airport.

“The Transport Ministry stated on Facebook that the team from Syrian Airlines, traveling from Doha to Damascus, made a prudent decision to conduct a precautionary landing at Baghdad International Airport, as part of their adherence to safety protocols.”

The issue was resolved, as reported by Syrian Airlines. The aircraft was fueled with kerosene, enabling it to successfully reach its destination in Damascus.

Sourrce: SANA

