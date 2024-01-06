China tests first electric airplane

SHAFAQNA- The first electric airplane domestically manufactured by China completed its initial flight this week successfully, the country’s media reported on Friday.

The AG60E plane, developed by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Corporation, took off from Jiande Qiandaohu Airport in east China’s Zhejiang Province on Wednesday. After conducting a short test flight, it made a landing at the same airport, China Daily said.

The AG60 was designed for civilian purposes like flight training, agricultural surveys, and aerial sightseeing. Electric airplanes are commonly fitted with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and electric motors recognized for their zero-carbon-emission output instead of jet fuel.

Also, electric airplanes have been developed in other countries. An archetype of the first all-electric commuter airplane in the world which was built by Israel’s Eviation, completed its initial journey in September 2022 in Washington.

