International Shia News Agency
FeaturedHuman rightsOther News

UN’s relief chief: Gaza becoming ‘uninhabitable’

SHAFAQNA- The relief chief of the United Nations issued a warning on Friday, stating that Gaza has reached a state of being uninhabitable. The chief urged both Israeli forces and Palestinian militants to fulfill their responsibilities as outlined in international law, with a specific focus on safeguarding the lives of civilians.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths cautioned: “Its people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence – while the world watches on”, he added: “hope has never been more elusive” amidst deteriorating conditions.

Martin Griffiths stated: “The humanitarian community has been left with the impossible mission of supporting more than two million people, even as its own staff are being killed and displaced, as communication blackouts continue, as roads are damaged and convoys are shot at, and as commercial supplies vital to survival are almost non-existent.”

Source: UN News

www.shafaqna.com

