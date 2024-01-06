“General Qasem Soleimani: The wayfarer who ended ISIS” book launch held in Kuala Lumpur

SHAFAQNA- According to Tasnim News Agency, simultaneous with the anniversary of martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani, book launch of “General Qasem Soleimani: The wayfarer who ended ISIS” was done in the presence of Valiullah Mohammadi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Malaysia, and Habib Reza Arzani, the cultural advisor of our country and Iranians living in Malaysia.

In this ceremony, Habib Reza Arzani, the cultural advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia expressed his condolences for the tragic terrorist attack in Kerman and said: “indeed, the enemies are afraid of the name and thoughts of Martyr Soleimani, and these brutal movements do not diminish the love and affection of our people toward the ideals of Martyr Soleimani.

He stated that sincerity and public relations were the factors for popularity of Martyr Soleimani and explained: authority and rigidity made Shahid Soleimani an effective diplomat, so we hope to profit from his method and character in life.

Arzani told: the precious book of General Qasem Soleimani entitled “General Qasem Soleimani: The wayfarer who ended ISIS” has been published by The Other Press affiliated to IBT Malaysia (Islamic Book Trust) for the first time in May 1402 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The cultural advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia pointed out: this book that has been written by Imran Abdulrahman, Alfian Hamzah and Musa Kazim, and began with a preface written by Zuhairi Misrawi, a member of Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama, has been compiled in three sections, including twelve chapters and a preface.

Arzani referred that the first section of the book addresses special status of martyr Soleimani in the form of stories and narratives of the martyr’s life. He said: the second section begins with the title “A soldier from Mountains of Kerman” and explores personality of this noble martyr in five chapters including “from Kerman to Tehran, Lebanon (from 1998 to 2019 AD), Iraq (from 2004 to 2011 AD), Iraq and Syria (from 2011 to 2019 AD) and Palestine, Qasem Soleimani, Martyr of Quds.

