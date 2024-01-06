English
International Shia News Agency
Almost complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from northern Gaza City

SHAFAQNA- An Al Mayadeen informant confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces have nearly withdrawn from the Gaza and Northern Governorates in the northern Gaza Strip, but they remain stationed in two specific locations.

In the territories of al Tawam and al Makousi Towers, Israeli forces are still present. These areas span from the north of Gaza Strip towards Gaza City, and their occupation remains unchanged. According to the source, the region serves as a crucial passage for Israeli occupation forces, stated by Al Mayadeen.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

