IOF stole the bodies of 150 martyrs from Gaza, raising concerns about organ theft

SHAFAQNA- In an emotional announcement, the Gaza Government Media Office reported that the Israeli occupation forces have once again perpetrated a heinous act, resulting in the destruction of a cemetery in the eastern al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City and the disrespect of around 1,100 graves.

As per the official statement, Israeli military vehicles participated in excavating the graves and callously pilfering the bodies of martyrs. Surprisingly, the graves were not only disturbed but also trespassed, displaying a total indifference towards the sanctity of the deceased and the hallowed nature of the cemetery.

