Hezbollah targets important Israeli base

SHAFAQNA- In an announcement on Saturday, Hezbollah proclaimed the launch of 62 missiles towards an Israeli air surveillance base situated near the Lebanese border, while keeping intact. The Lebanese militants stated that the artillery attack served as an immediate retaliation to the killing of Hamas deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut recently.

Missile warnings sounded across northern Israel on Saturday as dozens of rockets hit a base on Mount Meron, the highest peak in Israeli territory outside the Golan Heights. The base houses radar and surveillance equipment used to guide Israeli warplanes over Lebanon and parts of Syria and to intercept communications between both countries.

