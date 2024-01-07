English
Tel Aviv & Haifa: Massive demonstrations for Netanyahu’s ouster and immediate elections

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister and the dismissal of his government.

According to Shafaqna, citing Sputnik, thousands of Israelis at the demonstration, which was held in Tel Aviv and Haifa on the Mediterranean coast, demanded the dismissal of Netanyahu’s government and the holding of immediate parliamentary elections.

Israeli media also reported that protesters in Tel Aviv demanded Netanyahu’s efforts to free Israeli prisoners in Gaza and his resignation.

