[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: What is Israel’s endgame in Gaza?

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presented another live broadcast, welcoming Chris Doyle as discusses “What is Israel’s endgame in Gaza?”

SPEAKER:

Chris has been the Director of Caabu and its lead spokesperson since 2002. As an acknowledged expert on many Middle East issues, Chris is a frequent commentator on TV and Radio and a columnist for various publications on the region. He gives numerous talks around the country on issues such as the Arab Spring, Libya, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Islamophobia and the Arabs in Britain. He has travelled to nearly every country in the Middle East. He has organised and accompanied numerous British Parliamentary delegations to Arab countries especially the occupied Palestinian territories. Most recently he took a Parliamentary delegation to the West Bank in June 2023.

www.shafaqna.com