Resistance against invasions of IOF in Jenin, Areeha and Nablus

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health in Palestine confirmed on Sunday morning that a group of civilians in Jenin were martyred by Israeli shelling.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 327 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Journalist Firas Tneineh reported that the occupation forces assassinated six Palestinian youths, including four brothers, in Jenin as they were walking to their workplace.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com