English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Middle EastOther News

Resistance against invasions of IOF in Jenin, Areeha and Nablus

0

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Health in Palestine confirmed on Sunday morning that a group of civilians in Jenin were martyred by Israeli shelling.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 327 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Journalist Firas Tneineh reported that the occupation forces assassinated six Palestinian youths, including four brothers, in Jenin as they were walking to their workplace.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.