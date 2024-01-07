Israeli media: IOF put on high alert, fearing possible Hezbollah retaliation

SHAFAQNA- After the killing of Hamas leader Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Hezbollah reacted strongly. Following this, Israeli media sources indicated that the Israeli borders with Lebanon were on high alert due to concerns over potential retaliatory actions from the resistance.

Kan, an Israeli broadcaster, stated: “Israel must openly acknowledge that Hezbollah has achieved an accomplishment by displacing the residents of the north from their settlements.”

In response, the Israeli news platform Maariv highlighted that the chances of a potential escalation with Hezbollah “increase if a political solution is not reached.”

Source: Al Mayadeen

